Man (40s) charged after €500,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

A man (40s) and woman (30s) have been arrested as part of this investigation. Photo: An Garda Siochana

A man has been charged following the seizure of €500,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Sunday after the drugs were discovered at a home in the north inner city.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team along with local gardaí carried out the raid and arrested the man alongside a woman, aged in her 30s.

Both were detained at garda stations in the north Dublin area.

The suspect is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

The woman who was also arrested in relation to the investigation has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs will undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.