Man (40s) arrested after late night ram raid on Hugo Boss on Dublin’s Grafton Street

Thieves made off with an unknown quantity of clothing after the raid that happened in the early hours on the capital’s main shopping street

The scene at the Hugo Boss store in Dublin

A man has been arrested following the late night ramming of the Hugo boss store on Grafton Street in Dublin.

The man in in his 40s, was arrested by gardai investigating incident in the early hours of the morning of Wednesday, January 18.

Extensive damage was caused to the front of the property during the course of the incident and a number of items were taken from the premises.

On Monday, gardaí arrested the man who was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

Thieves made off with an unknown quantity of clothing after the raid that happened in the early hours of Wednesday on the capital’s main shopping street.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the raid at the St Stephen's Green end of the street, between South Anne Street and Chatham Street, just after 4.30am.

There was extensive damage caused to the front of the building, which was cordoned off.