Man (40s) arrested after gardaí in Wicklow seize €111k worth of suspected cannabis herb

The man has since been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Wicklow District

A man has been arrested after gardaí in Wicklow seized €111,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb following a search operation in Ashford.

Gardaí conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Ashford at approximately midday on Saturday.

During the course of the search, a large quantity of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €111,000 was seized by gardaí.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

“One male (early 40s) was arrested on Monday evening 12th December, 2022 and detained at Wicklow Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” gardai said.

“He has since been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Wicklow District court (which sits in Bray) this morning Tuesday 13th December, 2022 at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardai added that the seizure forms part of Operation Tara which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021 to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.