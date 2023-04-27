Man (40) performed sex act on seagull while watching porn on his phone
'I have to say that, as experienced magistrates, it is one of the most unusual cases we have come across in the magistrates' court.’
A man has admitted performing a sex act on a captured seagull whilst watching porn on his phone in the UK.
David Lee, 40, has been charged with causing suffering to the bird at 1am on August 17 in a back street of Gladstone Street, Sunderland.
“We feel a psychiatric report would be most appropriate in this case,” said Fay Gilbert, prosecutor.
Seagulls on the roof of South Tyneside Magistrates' Court were reported to be heard calling out as prosecutors watched CCTV of the 'bizarre' incident.
Lesley Burgess, prosecuting, told the court Lee chased one bird before picking up a smaller gull - and was caught on CCTV performing a sex act. He then gave the bird a 'little kick', the court heard.
Lee was arrested at a nearby fast food joint and told cops he picked up the gull because he thought it was hurt and was looking on his phone to find out what he should do.
But instead of searching for a vet's phone number, police checks revealed Lee had been looking at porn sites, the court was told.
Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Lee has a history of 'mental ill health' and asked for a psychiatric report to be prepared ahead of sentencing.
Magistrates adjourned the case for sentencing at 2pm on May 23.
Chairman of the Bench, Fay Gilbert, told Lee: 'The word "bizarre" has been used on more than one occasion.
'I have to say that, as experienced magistrates, it is one of the most unusual cases we have come across in the magistrates' court.
'We do find this to be a deliberate or gratuitous attempt to cause suffering to an animal, or shall we say, a bird, and therefore we feel that a psychiatric report would be most appropriate in this case.'
Ms Burgess said the prosecution will ask for an order preventing Lee from owning animals or being allowed near them.
Anna Malia, founder of North East Animal Rights group and volunteer with animal charity, Pawz for Thought, condemned Lee's actions.
She said: 'We are satisfied with today's outcome. It sends a clear message that animals are innocent, and humans are not superior.
Read more
'When this bird was ill and in need of medical attention, they were captured, brutalised, and kicked aside when the perpetrator had finished with them.'
She continued: 'We want to say a huge thank you to Northumbria Police and PC Peter Baker for their dedication and commitment to bring this case to court. We want to send a message to those who think it is acceptable to hurt wildlife - we will find you, we will pursue you through the legal system with all the publicity that may bring.”
Today's Headlines
caught red-handed | Dublin man charged after heroin worth €70k found in his hoodie and another €210k in car
numbers game | Conor McGregor’s dad Tony unveils cheeky new licence plate for his Porsche Panamera
Latest | GSOC investigator arrested on suspicion of leaking information to Hutch gang
'mug's game' | Former ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson enforcer Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney apologises to his victims
Latest | ‘Enormous tragedy unfolding’ – At least one dead in Co Tyrone horror crash
Runaway Bride | Conor McGregor’s sister Erin considering eloping due to wedding planning stress
harassment charge | Garda sergeant allegedly sent woman ‘large volume’ of unwanted texts and calls
prison policy | Simon Harris says no government plans to ban transgender inmates from female prisons
GAA support | Charity event in aid of domestic abuse planned by family of Sligo murder victim
hot head | Man who told gardai ‘Tiocfaidh ár lá’ after shouting ‘f**k foreigners’ is fined