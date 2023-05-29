Man (40) charged with possession of pipe bombs after Tallaght Garda Station evacuated

Darren Kane (40), of Butterfield Close in Rathfarnham, appeared before a sitting of Tallaght District Court this morning

A man with "a number of medical difficulties" has been charged with possession of pipe bombs which led to a garda station being evacuated.

He is charged with three offences including possession of a realistic imitation firearm, a pipe bomb, and a radio-controlled pipe bomb last week.

A local garda gave evidence of arresting the accused yesterday afternoon for the purpose of charging him.

Judge Patricia McNamara was told that Mr Kane replied “no comment” when cautioned and made no reply to the other two charges.

He is accused of having a realistic imitation firearm at Bankcroft Square, Tallaght, last Friday.

The defendant is also charged with two offences under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

Darren Kane is alleged to have had a pipe bomb and a radio-controlled pipe bomb in his possession at the same location on the same date.

Following his arrest last Friday, Tallaght Garda Station had to be evacuated for a number of hours while a bomb disposal unit from the Defence Forces was called to the scene.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy today told the court there would be no application for bail at this time.

He also asked that Mr Kane receive treatment while in custody, saying he has a number of medical difficulties and is on medication.

Legal aid was also granted after the court was told the accused is currently unemployed.

Judge McNamara remanded the accused in custody to appear before Cloverhill district court via video link on Friday.

In a statement last Friday a garda spokesman said: "The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have completed their examination of the bag and contents.

"The bag and contents have been removed and will now be subject to further technical and forensic examination."