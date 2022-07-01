Man (40) assaulted deli worker who asked his son to wear a face mask

The court heard Andrew Farrell also picked up a milk jug and threw it at the deli staff member before leaving the shop.

A 40-year-old man assaulted a deli worker because he “took exception” to his son being asked to wear a face mask, a court has heard.

Andrew Farrell (40), Scholars Walk, Lusk, pleaded guilty to the offence at the M1 Applegreen Service Station, Northbound on February 25 last year.

Garda Conall Harkin told Swords District Court the defendant entered shop with his son shortly after 8am.

A member of the deli staff asked that Farrell’s son wear a facemask and as a result of this request the pair got into an argument which became “quite heated”.

He said the accused picked up a milk jug and threw it at the deli staff member before leaving the shop.

Farrell then drove away from the service station with €30 of diesel that he had not paid for.

Garda Harkin said the staff member suffered superficial injuries, mainly redness to the skin, as a result of the incident.

Farrell has a number of previous convictions including making off without payment, driving without reasonable consideration and speeding.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said the incident took place during Covid when there were “heightened tensions”.

His son was with him, he was asked to wear a mask and Farrell “took exception” to this, the solicitor said. Farrell works as a plasterer and Mr O’Doherty asked for time to allow him to address the issue of compensation to the injured party.

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the case to September 12th for a Victim Impact Statement and a Probation and Welfare Report.