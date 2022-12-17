Man (39) caught with €62k in cannabis claimed it was his ‘personal yearly supply’

The cannabis was uncovered in a water heater that had been in the suspicious package, which came from Spain.

A consignment of drugs which came in the post led to prosecution in the Circuit Court for a Wexford Town resident.

Rafal Raczynski (39) pleaded guilty when charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply in July of last yaer.

Garda Declan Mulqueen explained how An Post became suspicious about a parcel due for delivery to Apartment 11, The Gallops, Coolcotts Lane.

It was addressed to someone called Jan but the parcel was signed for by Raczynski who was resident in the apartment.

The delivery was monitored by gardaí who called to the door shortly afterwards and were admitted to the apartment.

The defendant at first told them that he was Jan but then admitted his proper name.

The place was searched and cannabis was uncovered in a water heater that had been in the suspicious package, which came from Spain.

More of the same drug was located in a black bucket stored in the hot press.

The total value of the haul came to €62,000, according to the prosecution.

When interviewed, Raczynski said that he lived alone, that he was in debt and that he was on social welfare.

He attempted to persuade his interrogators that the cannabis was his personal yearly supply.

Garda Mulqueen agreed with defending barrister Paul Murray that the accused was a ‘patsy’.

The defendant was being paid small money to receive packages.

Mr Murray told the court that the events detailed by the garda came in the weeks shortly after he lost his job.

Wexford Courthouse.

Raczynski, a Polish national in Ireland since 2007, was also stressed by matrimonial difficulties around this time.

He was caught red-handed and now apologised for his stupid mistake.

Judge Martin Nolan agreed with Mr Murray that the defendant was at a low level in the drug business.

It was also accepted that he was unlikely to re-offend.

Nevertheless, in the light of the amount of cannabis seized, a jail sentence was required.

A two and a half year term of imprisonment was handed down.