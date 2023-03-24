Man (38) and woman (40) sent for trial in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson last year

Mr McHugh is changed with the murder of Lisa Thompson, while Ms Arnold is charged with knowingly acting to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person who allegedly committed murder.

Deirdre Arnold, 41yrs, pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street in Dublin after she appeared before the District Court. Photo: Paddy Cummins — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

A MAN accused of the murder of mother of two, Lisa Thompson, in Dublin and a woman charged with impeding his arrest have been sent forward for trial.

Ms Thompson (52), a youth worker was found stabbed to death at her home at Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun on May 10 last year.

Brian McHugh (38) of Cairn Court, Poppintree, Ballymun is charged with her murder.

Deirdre Arnold, a mother-of-three of Briarfield Grove, Kilbarrack, is charged with knowingly acting to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person who allegedly committed the murder, between May 9 and July 11, 2022.

Today, both accused had books of evidence served on them at separate district court hearings and were sent for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Mr McHugh appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court, where Detective Garda Nicola Duffy served him with a book of evidence. He did not address the court before being returned for trial.

Earlier, Ms Arnold appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court, where Detective Garda Jennifer Keegan served a book of evidence on her.

Ms Arnold's solicitor Edward Bradbury asked Judge Kelly to relax bail conditions that had been imposed on his client at a previous hearing.

She was required to sign on at a garda station twice weekly and observe a curfew at her home between 9pm and 6am.

Det Gda Keegan objected to the bail conditions being amended, saying they were “completely necessary and proportionate” given the seriousness of the alleged offence.

She said the investigation related to the murder of Ms Thompson at her home in Ballymun.

Lisa Thompson

Ms Arnold’s charge was an “extremely serious offence” which carried a penalty on indictment of a maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

Mr Bradbury said he was asking for the removal of the conditions in circumstances where Ms Arnold had complied with them since they were imposed last November.

She had no history of criminality or of not appearing in court, he said.

The conditions were “disproportionate and unnecessary,” he said, and that his client’s charge was “not to be confused with” that of her co-accused.

Ms Arnold had been turning up to court and her passport had been surrendered, Mr Bradbury said.

Judge Kelly agreed to change the curfew to 11pm to 6am, but would not otherwise relax the bail conditions where the gardai were not consenting.

Both accused were granted legal aid with representation of senior counsel due to the complexity of the case. Gardai have also been ordered to supply the defence with copies of interview videos.

The pair have been warned to inform the prosecution if they intend to use alibis in their defence. Their lawyers will be notified later when a date is fixed for their appearance in the Central Criminal Court.

Neither defendant has indicated a plea.