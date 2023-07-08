Man (37) asks judge to move him from ‘little boys’ prison to Mountjoy for treatment

‘Please give me a custodial sentence so I can get treatment,’ he told the court.

A 37-year-old man has told the judge he wanted out of ‘this little boys’ prison, please’ and sent to a jail where he could get treatment.

Declan Grimes, Grange Drive, Muirhevnamór, Dundalk, was speaking via video link from Cloverhill Prison after he pleaded guilty at the district court to charges and a summons resulting from two separate incidents.

Solicitor Eleanor Kelly said her client wanted a sentence whereby he could be moved from Cloverhill to Mountjoy.

He was currently on remand for an unrelated matter.

The defendant said he couldn’t get medical treatment never mind drug treatment where he was.

‘Please give me a custodial sentence so I can get treatment,’ he added.

Evidence was given that on 25 June 2022 at Grange Drive he was found with €40-worth of cannabis.

On 18 February last, while gardaí were seizing a vehicle in Aghameen Park in another matter, the defendant approached holding a bottle of whiskey.

He used abusive language and failed to comply with a direction to leave the area, saying he wanted to fight.

He was drinking out of the bottle in front of gardaí.

There were 70 previous convictions, including ‘approximately 40’ for public order.

For failing to comply with the direction of a garda, Mr Grimes was sentenced to four months, and a concurrent three-month term was imposed for using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words.

A charge of being intoxicated in public was taken into consideration, while the possession of drugs summons was struck out after the facts were found proven.

‘It’s a tough process, recovery from addiction. I hope you get treatment,’ Judge Susan Fay said to the defendant.