Man (36) remanded in custody after appearing in court on human trafficking charges

Mr Enogheghase, who was wearing a black tracksuit top and bottoms, sat impassively in the custody suite in front of presiding Judge John Brennan

An African man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in connection with human trafficking.

Thirty-six-year-old Lucky Enogheghase, Great Western House, Frenchville Lane, Galway, was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court this morning.

He was charged with two counts of allegedly conspiring with two other individuals to traffick two women into the country on dates unknown between April 1, 2016 and November 1, 2016 and July 1, 2017 and August 27, 2017 respectively.

Detective Garda Niall Stack gave evidence of having arrested Mr Enogheghase at his residing address shortly before 7am yesterday morning.

He said Mr Enogheghase was brought to Mullingar garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Det Garda Stack said Mr Enogheghase made no reply when the 2017 charge was put to him.

Garda Karen Coughlan likewise gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

She said the accused made no reply when the corresponding 2016 charge was put to him.

Frank Gearty, defending, said his client would be making no application for bail and would be consenting to a short remand in custody.

He did, however, state Mr Enogheghase would be applying for bail on the next occasion.

Judge Brennan remanded Mr Enogheghase in custody to appear back before a sitting of Mullingar District Court on Thursday.