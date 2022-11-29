Man (36) remanded in custody after appearing in court on human trafficking charges
Mr Enogheghase, who was wearing a black tracksuit top and bottoms, sat impassively in the custody suite in front of presiding Judge John Brennan
An African man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in connection with human trafficking.
Thirty-six-year-old Lucky Enogheghase, Great Western House, Frenchville Lane, Galway, was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court this morning.
He was charged with two counts of allegedly conspiring with two other individuals to traffick two women into the country on dates unknown between April 1, 2016 and November 1, 2016 and July 1, 2017 and August 27, 2017 respectively.
Detective Garda Niall Stack gave evidence of having arrested Mr Enogheghase at his residing address shortly before 7am yesterday morning.
He said Mr Enogheghase was brought to Mullingar garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Read more
Det Garda Stack said Mr Enogheghase made no reply when the 2017 charge was put to him.
Garda Karen Coughlan likewise gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.
She said the accused made no reply when the corresponding 2016 charge was put to him.
Mr Enogheghase, who was wearing a black tracksuit top and bottoms, sat impassively in the custody suite in front of presiding Judge John Brennan.
Frank Gearty, defending, said his client would be making no application for bail and would be consenting to a short remand in custody.
He did, however, state Mr Enogheghase would be applying for bail on the next occasion.
Judge Brennan remanded Mr Enogheghase in custody to appear back before a sitting of Mullingar District Court on Thursday.
Today's Headlines
Graphic images | Family release photos of horror injuries suffered by boy (9) after he was attacked by pit bull
Regency trial | Court to rule on Friday whether secret Hutch recordings can be allowed into evidence
Dee-lightful | Conor McGregor boasts ‘I’m the king’ and says partner Dee is ‘a cracker’ in online brag
'sickening' | Motorist films shocking video as he intentionally knocks cyclist off his bike in Louth
done-drum | U2 drummer Larry Mullen reveals he must undergo surgery to continue performing
'lifeline' | Dublin GAA legend John O’Leary shares how his family was brought ‘out of a black hole’ by Jack & Jill
'disturbing' | How paedo who paid mothers to let him abuse their kids was a trusted member of Kerry community
Vo-pen Up | Vogue Williams praised for ‘honest’ post about struggles with ‘mom guilt’
bail granted | Date set for trial of senior barrister accused of murdering man in Dublin farm shooting
'Horrible' | Tommy Fleming felt ‘really guilty’ for missing one parent more after they died on same day