Man (36) appears in court charged with murder of Sean McCarthy at his Dublin home
A MAN has been remanded in custody charged with murder after the body of Ballymun man Sean McCarthy was found in an apartment in Drumcondra in Dublin at the weekend.
Dean Caffrey, 36, of Beaucourt, Achill Road, Dublin 9, appeared before Judge Conal Gibbons at Dublin District Court this morning.
He is charged with murdering Sean McCarthy on August 2 at Mr Caffrey’s home.
The deceased was reported missing from his home in Poppintree, Ballymun, in north Dublin.
Mr McCarthy, 28, was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment on Achill Road in Drumcondra four days later.
His body was removed from the scene on Sunday afternoon and taken to Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.
Gardai arrested and detained the accused on Saturday.
He was charged at Clontarf Garda station at 1.24 am today and held pending his appearance before Judge Gibbon. Dressed in a grey top, blue jeans and runners, Mr Caffrey sat silently throughout the brief hearing.
Garda Niall Minnock told the court that Mr Caffrey “made no reply to charge after caution”.
The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases which only the High Court can consider.
Defence solicitor Anarine McAllister asked Judge Gibbons to adjourn the case until Wednesday.
Judge Gibbons acceded and remanded him in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on August 17 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.
Legal aid was granted.
