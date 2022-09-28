Man (36) accused of burglary in apartment building to face trial

Ian O’Heaire is also charged with theft of an iPhone and causing criminal damage to an apartment door

A DUBLIN man has been sent for trial accused of burgling an apartment in the north of the city.

Ian O’Heaire (36) had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth sent him forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr O’Heaire, with an address at Mellowes Road, Finglas is charged with entering a building with intent to commit an offence.

He is also charged with theft of an iPhone and causing criminal damage to an apartment door.

The offences are alleged to have happened at Waterline Building, Royal Canal Park, Cabra last October 3.

A garda said the accused made no reply when charged after caution.

The DPP directed trial on indictment in the circuit court, state solicitor Mairead White said.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail on his own bond of €200 on condition that he signs on at his local garda station three times a week and has no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged victim, a named woman.

Judge Smyth gave Mr O’Heaire the formal notice that he had 14 days to provide details of any alibi to the prosecution.

He indicated he understood this.

The accused was sent forward to the next sittings of the circuit court on a date next month.

He has not yet entered pleas to the charges.