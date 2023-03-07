Man (35) sent for trial charged with dangerous driving causing death of teen in Dublin

Andres Grans De Lima Sores (35) is accused of causing the death of Calvin Gilchrist (19) at Finglas Road, Glasnevin

A man has been sent for trial charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a teenage motorcyclist following a collision with a taxi.

Andres Grans De Lima Sores (35) had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared before Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth sent him forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Mr De Lima Sores, with an address in Glasnevin, Dublin, is accused of causing the death of Calvin Gilchrist (19) at Finglas Road, Glasnevin on July 31, 2021.

Today, the court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment and a book of evidence was ready. The DPP consented to the accused being sent to the present sittings of the circuit court on the sole charge.

Judge Smyth gave the accused the formal notice that he had 14 days to provide any alibi details to the prosecution. Asked if he understood this, Mr De Lima Sores replied: "Yes." He also acknowledged his signature on the bail bond.

Calvin Gilchrist (19)

Defence solicitor Tony Collier asked Judge Smyth to extend free legal aid to cover a senior and junior counsel in the circuit court, saying the case involved a fatality.

The judge granted this and remanded the accused on bail to appear in the Circuit Court on a date in March.

Mr De Lima Sores has not yet entered a plea to the charge, which on conviction, can result in a fine of up to €20,000 and imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Mr Gilchrist, a groundsman from Island Quay, East Wall, suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle was involved in a crash at around 10pm on July 31, 2021.

He was rushed by ambulance to the Mater Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead and investigating gardaí prepared a file for the DPP.

When Mr De Lima Sores was charged in January, the court heard he attended Mountjoy garda station by arrangement.

Detective Inspector Ken Hoare said the accused “had no reply” when charged.

There was no objection to bail with conditions.

Bail was set at €500. At the time, the judge noted the accused had surrendered his passport to gardaí and he was ordered not to apply for a new or duplicate passport or alternative travel documentation and to notify gardaí in the event of an address change.

Legal aid had not been objected to by gardaí and the court heard the accused had a limited income.