Man (34) due in court after €3.36m of cannabis seized in West Dublin

A second man has now been released without charge.

A 34-year-old man is due in court later today after being charged in connection with the seizure of €3.36 million worth of cannabis herb yesterday,

The drugs were discovered after officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) stopped a vehicle in the Lucan area of West Dublin.

Following the seizure, two men, who are aged 48 and 34, were arrested and taken into garda custody.

A garda spokesman said one of the men has now been charged and will be brought before the courts today.

The 48-year-old man has been released without charge and a file has been sent to the DPP.

"Gardaí have charged one man who was arrested yesterday, Friday 8th September 2023, following the seizure of €3.36 million worth of cannabis herb by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

£The man (aged 34) is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) this morning, Saturday 9th September 2023 at 10.30am.

“The second man (aged 48) who was arrested in relation to this investigation has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”