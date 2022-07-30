Man (33) who exposed himself to two women was suffering from the ‘effects of lockdown’
A 33-year-old man who exposed himself to two women at Oldbridge House has received a suspended sentence.
Hemant Naek, Fitzwilliam Court, Dyer Street, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to, on 10 April 2021, exposing his genitals to cause fear, distress or alarm to another person.
It was stated on behalf the defendant, who has no previous convictions, that he was suffering from the effects of lockdown at the time.
Evidence was given that at the Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre two women who were together alleged that Haek had exposed himself.
One of the victims pointed him out to gardaí who were called to the scene.
Solicitor Barry Callan said his client had little to offer by way of explanation.
Read more
He was out of employment at the time and suffering from the effects of lockdown. He was very embarrassed.
Originally from Mauritius, the defendant has been eleven years in Ireland. He worked as a general operative in a local factory, earning €400 per week.
Naek was single and has no dependents in this country.
Mr Callan added he didn’t put the two ladies to the trouble of giving evidence.
Judge McKiernan noted the defendant had no previous convictions and had taken a hearing date. On the basis of his plea of guilty, she sentenced him to four months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.
Today's Headlines
robbery charges | Businessman due in court over armed raid during which Garda Adrian Donohoe shot dead
hairy topic | Vogue Williams says she hates pubic hair especially when ‘going down’ on someone else
assets seized | Man accused of being UDA bagman says he is ‘horrified’ to be linked to terror group
anxious time | Erin McGregor opens up about worries about air travel with son with autism
payment dispute | Man slapped taxi driver three times and spat in his face in ‘nasty’ assault, court told
evil crime | Karen Harrington joins group of killers serving life in Irish prisons for murdering a child
good news | Relief for drivers as fuel prices stabilise and petrol prices drop to €2 per litre
covid crisis | Man (33) who exposed himself to two women was suffering from the ‘effects of lockdown’
dangerous | Tragic bonfire builder was third person to die near Larne bonfire sites
magic | Study finds taking microdoses of psychedelic mushrooms can improve mental wellbeing