Man (33) who exposed himself to two women was suffering from the ‘effects of lockdown’

The 33-year-old from Drogheda was given a four-month suspended sentence following the incident at Oldbridge House

A 33-year-old man who exposed himself to two women at Oldbridge House has received a suspended sentence.

Hemant Naek, Fitzwilliam Court, Dyer Street, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to, on 10 April 2021, exposing his genitals to cause fear, distress or alarm to another person.

It was stated on behalf the defendant, who has no previous convictions, that he was suffering from the effects of lockdown at the time.

Evidence was given that at the Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre two women who were together alleged that Haek had exposed himself.

One of the victims pointed him out to gardaí who were called to the scene.

Solicitor Barry Callan said his client had little to offer by way of explanation.

He was out of employment at the time and suffering from the effects of lockdown. He was very embarrassed.

Originally from Mauritius, the defendant has been eleven years in Ireland. He worked as a general operative in a local factory, earning €400 per week.

Naek was single and has no dependents in this country.

Mr Callan added he didn’t put the two ladies to the trouble of giving evidence.

Judge McKiernan noted the defendant had no previous convictions and had taken a hearing date. On the basis of his plea of guilty, she sentenced him to four months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.