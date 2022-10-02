Man (32) charged with dangerous driving and possession of firearm following Tyrone crash
He is due to appear in Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Monday
A 32-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving and the possession of a firearm following a crash in Co Tyrone on Friday.
The incident happened in Dungannon with the man charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and driving when unfit.
He is due to appear in Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
