Man (32) accused of firing gun in busy Dublin shopping centre sent for trial

A man accused of discharging a semi-automatic firearm in the car park at a busy Dublin shopping centre has been sent for jury trial.

Paul Brannigan (32) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, with an address at Tuiterath, Balrath, Navan, Co Meath, but originally from Finglas in Dublin, is charged with the unlawful possession of a 9mm calibre semi-automatic firearm, as well as two 9mm Luger calibre Sellier and Bellot rounds of ammunition.

The incident allegedly took place in the car park at Deansrath Shopping Centre, St Cuthbert’s Road, Clondalkin, on June 29, 2021.

Mr Brannigan is further accused of discharging a firearm being reckless as to whether any person was injured or not at the same time and place.

A State solicitor said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Gerard Jones gave Mr Brannigan the formal alibi caution. The judge also assigned defence solicitor Tony Collier, as well as one junior counsel and one senior counsel on free legal aid.

Mr Brannigan has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.

He was remanded on bail to appear before a court later this month.

A number of co-accused are also facing charges in relation to the incident, and are due before the circuit court later this month.