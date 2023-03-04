Man (31) who was ‘shadow boxing’ on street jailed for threats to gardai

The court heard Keith Brady also tried to headbutt another garda and threatened the families of the gardai who were present.

A Sligo man, who pleaded guilty to several charges, has been jailed for six months.

Keith Brady (31) of Corradoo Cottages, Ballinafad pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to two windows and a tap on property at Corradoo and a motor vehicle to a total value of €3,403.06 belonging to John Healy on September 23 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to entering a property as a trespasser to commit a theft.

Sligo State Soliictor Elisa McHugh told the court the defendant was going forward to the circuit court on a guilty plea in respect of these two charges.

Judge Sandra Murphy returned the defendant to the next sitting of Sligo Circuit Court on April 26 in custody.

Meanwhile, the defendant also pleaded guilty to a charge that on September 22 last year, at Surlis supermarket, Tubbercurry, stole Colgate toothpaste valued at €7.29, Hunky Dory crisps at €1.15 and Lenor Fabric Conditioner valued at €5.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing Lyons Toffeespop biscuits to the value of €2 and Starburst sweets to the value of €2.20 at Murphy’s Supermarket, Tubbercurry on April 24 last year.

The defendant pleaded guilty to stealing one can of Four Logo Fruit Punch Alcoholic Lemonade valued at €4.99 and a packet of biscuits valued at €1.60 from McSorley’s Filling Station, Sligo Road Tubbercurry on April 25 last year.

He also admitted to being drunk and a danger to himself and others and using threatening and abusive behaviour at Corradoo Cottages on June 24 last year.

Defence Solicitor Mr John Anderson said the defendant had already pleaded guilty to these offences.

Sergeant Derek Butler said the background to the public order charges at Corradoo Cottages on June 24 last year was that the defendant had a suspected broken ankle and was being treated by paramedics and was verbally abusive and threatening towards them.

The defendant was drunk, fell over and hit his head.

He also threatened to assault a Sergeant and was “shadow boxing” and he was arrested for using threatening and abusive behaviour.

He also tried to headbutt another garda and threatened the families of the gardai who were present.

The defendant was brought by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital for treatment for his ankle injury.

The court heard the defendant had 50 previous convictions and was in custody since September on another matter.

Judge Murphy noted the defendant had three previous convictions for theft and trespass.

Mr Anderson said his client did not have great history.

But he had made an early plea to these matters and apologised for his offending.

The defendant had been in custody since September 29 and Mr Anderson asked the court to backdate any sentence.

The defendant had made no application for bail and was going forward on a signed plea for more serious matters.

When asked if the defendant was going to pay compensation, Mr Anderson said he would be in custody for quite some time so there “would be no reality of it”.

Judge Murphy said the defendant just can’t go into places and take what he likes.

Judge Murphy said the incident with the paramedics and the gardai was “very serious”.

The judge jailed the defendant for six months.