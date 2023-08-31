Man (30s) to appear in court over alleged stabbing in Longford

The victim is believed to have sustained a single stab wound to the upper body area.

A man in his 30s is to appear in court this morning charged after a man was allegedly stabbed in Longford town last week.

The victim, who is also aged in his 30s, was rushed to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital following the incident in the Richmond Street area of the midlands town last Thursday.

It is understood the victim sustained a single stab wound to the upper body area.

A number of officers attended the scene shortly before 5:30pm where the man was found with injuries arising as a result of the alleged assault.

A garda spokesperson confirmed detectives charged a man over the alleged incident ahead of a sitting of Longford District Court this morning.

"Gardaí have charged a man (30s) who was arrested in relation to an assault that occurred in Longford town on 24th August 2023.

"He is due to appear before Longford District Court this morning, Thursday 31st August 2023 at 10.30am."