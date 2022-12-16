Man (30s) due in court in connection with suspected fatal assault of mum in Co Laois

In a heart-broken message posted on Facebook, the sister of the murdered woman paid tribute to her, saying her life was taken too soon

A man is due in court this morning in connection with the suspected fatal assault of a woman in Co Laois.

Gardai said the man, in his 30s, who had been arrested and questioned in relation to the incident, has been charged and is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court.

Gardaí had launched a murder investigation after Ms Crean, a mother of a young child who was in her mid-30s, died at an apartment on College Avenue in Mountmellick.

Her body was removed from the first-floor apartment in a residential complex on College Avenue on Wednesday night and brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

In a heart-broken message posted on Facebook, the sister of the murdered woman paid tribute to her, saying her life was taken too soon.

Elaine Crean said: “Sharon your gone but your angel Lorcan will live on 4 u he will be loved an protected from this cruel world we live in.

“Your life was took 2 soon on us but u are and always will be missed and loved.”

In an earlier post she had said: “Rip sis ur gonna b missed I can't put in words what we're going threw..we had are arguments but no matter what u were my big sister and I loved u so much fly high Sharon till we meet again your up with Terry and daddy now with our Angels.”

On her death notice on RIP.ie. it states that the death has occurred of Sharon Crean of College Avenue, Mountmellick, Laois / Arklow, Wicklow.

It adds: “Predeceased by her father Thomas. Much loved mother of Lorcan. Deeply regretted by her mother Catherine and by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.”

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages of sympathy including one that reads: “R.I.P Sharon sleep tight safe in the arms of Jesus thinking of all your family at this sad time.”

Another adds: “so very sorry for yer dreadful loss of a daughter sister aunt and most loving mother to dear Lorcán may you rest in peace now Sharon.”

One person said it was, “So sad to hear this awful news, may you rest in eternal peace Sharon, so beautiful and so loved, condolences to all especially your little boy.”

Another offered their, “Deepest condolences to Sharon’s family and friends and particularly her beautiful little boy Lorcan who she loved so deeply. Sharon was a strong, humorous and intelligent woman and a fantastic mother.”

Gardaí had earlier said they were investigating “all the circumstances” after the woman, aged in her 30s, was discovered with serious injuries at approximately 4.45pm at a residence in Mountmellick, County Laois.

“She was later pronounced dead at the scene,” gardai said. “The Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Thursday, 15th December 2022, the results of which will determine the course of this investigation.

A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of this investigation and he is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The woman's body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with this investigation to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.