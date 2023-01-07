Man (30s) due in court after cannabis seizure in Cork city

Gardaí stopped and searched the man on Grattan Street in Cork city shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

A man is due in court later today in connection with the seizure of cannabis in Cork earlier this week.

On Thursday, gardaí stopped and searched the man – who is in his 30s - on Grattan Street in Cork city shortly after 6pm.

He was found to be carrying cannabis with an estimated street value of €6,000.

A follow-up search was carried out at a property in the Sunday's Well area where a further 15 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis was found, with an estimated value of over €300,000.

A garda spokesman said the man arrested in the city is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court later this morning.