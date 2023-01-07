drugs haul | 

Man (30s) due in court after cannabis seizure in Cork city

Gardaí stopped and searched the man on Grattan Street in Cork city shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

Niall DonaldSunday World

A man is due in court later today in connection with the seizure of cannabis in Cork earlier this week.

On Thursday, gardaí stopped and searched the man – who is in his 30s - on Grattan Street in Cork city shortly after 6pm.

He was found to be carrying cannabis with an estimated street value of €6,000.

A follow-up search was carried out at a property in the Sunday's Well area where a further 15 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis was found, with an estimated value of over €300,000.

A garda spokesman said the man arrested in the city is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court later this morning.


