Man (30s) due before the courts in relation to alleged sexual exploitation of children

Gardai said investigations are ongoing
A man was due before the courts this morning in relation to the sexual exploitation of children.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown investigating allegations in the Dublin West Region charged a man in his 30s.

He was due to appear before Court Number 1, Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.


