Man (30s) due before the courts in relation to alleged sexual exploitation of children
Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World
A man was due before the courts this morning in relation to the sexual exploitation of children.
Gardaí in Blanchardstown investigating allegations in the Dublin West Region charged a man in his 30s.
He was due to appear before Court Number 1, Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.
Gardai said investigations are ongoing.
