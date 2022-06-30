drugs charge | 

Man (30s) due before court in connection with €325k cocaine seizure in Dublin

Cocaine seized. Photo: An Garda Siochana

Cocaine seized. Photo: An Garda Siochana© Garda Press Office

Niall DonaldSunday World

A man is due before the courts later today in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth €325,000 in Dublin.

The suspect – who is in his 30s – was arrested following the discovery of the cocaine yesterday at a home in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

Officers conducted the search of the residential property in Ashfield Court at around 3pm yesterday afternoon as part of national anti-drugs strategy Operation Tara.

Five kilograms of suspected cocaine, €3,575 in cash and other drug paraphernalia were seized during the operation.

The man is set to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin later today.


