Man (30s) charged over €47k cocaine, cash and designer watches seizure in Galway

Gardaí raided seven locations in Galway city and county and arrested two men

Photo of the seizure

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the seizure of of almost €50,000 of cocaine, cash, cars and 10 designer watches in Galway.

Gardaí raided seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday, August 25, 2023, as part of Operation Tara.

Suspected cocaine worth €47,000 was seized in addition to €39,490 in cash and ten designer watches, including Rolex and Hublot timepieces.

Photo of the seizure

Two men were arrested as part of the searches.

Two cars and one van (all 2022 registered) were also seized.

One of the men arrested has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Galway District Court at 10:30am, this morning, Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The second man (30s) arrested in connection with this investigation was released from garda custody pending file to the DPP on Friday, August 25.