Man (30s) charged following series of thefts and burglaries in Castletroy, Co Limerick

A man has been charged following a series of thefts and burglaries in Castletroy, Co Limerick.

Gardaí arrested and charged the man, in his 30s, as part of an investigation into various incidents between June and August.

The man was arrested yesterday by gardaí on high visibility patrols in the Castletroy area.

“The man was found to be in possession of a number of items of stolen property,” gardai said.

“He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in in Limerick and has since been charged.

The man was due to appear before a special sitting of Tralee District Court this morning at 11am.

Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.