COURT CHARGE | 

Man (30s) charged after firearm, ammunition and €700k drugs seized in Co Meath

A total of €600,000 of suspected cannabis and €100,000 of suspected cocaine were recovered by gardai on Wednsday.

A photo of the seized released by gardai

Niall Donald

A man has been charged after a suspected firearm and drugs worth €700,000 were seized in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The haul was recovered by officers during a search operation at a premises in the Summerhill area, Co Meath.

A total of €600,000 of suspected cannabis and €100,000 of suspected cocaine were discovered during the operation.

Gardai also recovered a suspected semi-automatic pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition.

Read more

A man, who was arrested during the operatio,n has now been charged and is due before the courts later today.

A garda spokeman said: “A man has been arrested and charged as part of the investigation into the seizure of approximately €700,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine along with a suspected firearm with ammunition in County Meath on Wednesday 26th July 2023, conducted as part of Operation Tara.

“The man (30s) was detained at a Garda station in Meath under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

“He has since been charged and is expected to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, at a sitting this morning, Saturday 29th July 2023.”


Today's Headlines

More Courts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos