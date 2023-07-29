Man (30s) charged after firearm, ammunition and €700k drugs seized in Co Meath

A total of €600,000 of suspected cannabis and €100,000 of suspected cocaine were recovered by gardai on Wednsday.

A photo of the seized released by gardai

A man has been charged after a suspected firearm and drugs worth €700,000 were seized in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The haul was recovered by officers during a search operation at a premises in the Summerhill area, Co Meath.

A total of €600,000 of suspected cannabis and €100,000 of suspected cocaine were discovered during the operation.

Gardai also recovered a suspected semi-automatic pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition.

A man, who was arrested during the operatio,n has now been charged and is due before the courts later today.

A garda spokeman said: “A man has been arrested and charged as part of the investigation into the seizure of approximately €700,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine along with a suspected firearm with ammunition in County Meath on Wednesday 26th July 2023, conducted as part of Operation Tara.

“The man (30s) was detained at a Garda station in Meath under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

“He has since been charged and is expected to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, at a sitting this morning, Saturday 29th July 2023.”