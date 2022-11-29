Man (30s) arrested as part of human trafficking investigation is due in court
The 30-year-old was arrested in Co Galway on Monday.
Neasa CumiskeySunday World
A man will appear in court this morning in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
He was arrested in Co Galway on Monday, 28 November as part of an ongoing probe into human trafficking and related criminal activity.
The man, aged in his 30s, was detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996 and has since been charged.
He will appear before Longford District Court at 10.30am today, 29 November.
