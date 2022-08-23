Man (30s) arrested after €3.2m bust in Clondalkin due before the courts

During the search, gardaí found and seized more than 40 blocks of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately €3.2 million

A man who was arrested after gardai seized €3.2 million worth of suspected cocaine in Clondalkin on Sunday is due before the courts this afternoon.

The man in his 30s, has been charged, and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) at 4.30pm.

As part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the local area, gardaí attached to the Ronanstown District Drugs Unit and Detective Unit searched a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at around 7pm on Sunday.

During the search, gardaí found and seized more than 40 blocks of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately €3.2 million, pending analysis.

Gardaí also seized drug paraphernalia and cash to the value of €21,500.

One man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested and taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.