Man (30) impersonating a garda asked driver if he had any drugs

It was stated on his behalf that this was a prank which went too far

The man's solicitor said it was prank gone wrong.

A man who impersonated a garda and asked a motorist if they had any drugs, has been given a chance to avoid jail.

Gerard Joyce (30), Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamór, Dundalk, pleaded guilty at the district court to impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána, at Haggardstown, Blackrock, on 10 August 2022.

It was stated on his behalf that this was a prank which went too far.

Evidence was presented that at 12.50am it was reported that a man in a white estate car was impersonating gardaí.

He had flashed his lights at another vehicle before telling the driver that he was in the Drugs Squad and ‘flashed what appeared to be a badge’

He asked the man if he had drugs on him.

Mr Joyce was arrested at 1.18am. He made no reply after caution.

There were previous convictions, including for unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, public order and criminal damage.

Solicitor Eleanor Kelly submitted that her client was aware this was very serious.

He instructed that he had seen a vehicle pull out without lights and flashed his lights to let the driver know. He got out to knock on the window.

The defendant thought he smelled cannabis from this car. He ‘didn’t for a second’ think the other man would believe he was a garda. He was in plain clothes.

It was a prank that went wrong. It shouldn’t have gone as far as it did.

Judge Fay said it was extremely serious to impersonate a garda.

Given the time since Mr Joyce’s last conviction the court would order a probation report.

A sentence of 150 hours community service in lieu of three months’ imprisonment was indicated before the accused was remanded on continuing bail to 20 September.