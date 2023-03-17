Man (29) to appear in court after dog found with severe injuries and partially buried in park
She was later put to sleep, her injuries including bite marks so severe vets were unable to save her.
A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after a dog was found injured and partially buried in Derry has been charged.
The accused has been charged with unnecessary suffering to animals and four counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal.
He will appear tomorrow morning in Dungannon Magistrates Court
The emaciated dog, which suffered severe injuries was found in Ballyarnett Country Park on Wednesday 15 March by a member of the public who heard her moans.
The three-year-old dog had given birth to 10 pups in October.
Images of the poor dog were released by police and caused widespread condemnation from animal charities and animal lovers on social media.
Police said they arrested the man on Thursday following a search at a property in the Carnhill area.
Three dogs were removed from the property and are now being cared for elsewhere while enquiries are ongoing, according to the PSNI.
Inspector Kyle Rowntree thanked the local community for their assistance in relation to this investigation."The man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty offences and is currently in police custody," he added.“Enquiries are continuing and we continue to appeal for information in relation to this investigation.
"Anyone who can help with the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1530 15/03/23. You can submit a report online to us via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .
