Man (29) charged with murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena

A man has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena.

The 29-year-old is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena via videolink on Monday morning.

The body of the 63-year-old victim was discovered on the driveway of his home in Orkney Drive on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date and continue to appeal to anyone with any information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 273 27/07/22.

The scene in Orkney Drive in Ballymena. — © PA

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The 29-year-old was arrested on Thursday in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh.

A 23-year-old woman was detained on Friday in the Belfast area, while a 33-year-old man was detained in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday.