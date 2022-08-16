Man (29) arrested with more than €100k of MDMA in Dublin due in court

The 29-year-old was arrested by gardaí in a joint intelligence led operation involving the GNDOCB and Revenue Customs Service that took place in Dublin 1 on Monday.

A man who was caught with more than €100k of MDMA is due in court later this morning.

Approximately 1.898 kgs of MDMA and MDMA tablets was seized by Customs officers following the targeted search of a premises.

The arrested man has been charged in relation to the seizure of €113,891 of MDMA and detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Store Street Garda station.

He is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, Court number 1 this morning Tuesday 16th August, 2022 at 10.30am.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.