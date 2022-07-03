Man (27) charged after two people stabbed in Belfast city centre
A 27-year-old man has been charged after two people were stabbed in Belfast city centre during the early hours of Saturday morning.
The man has been charged with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 4.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges come after Police were flagged down by a member of the public shortly after 1.15am on Bedford Street.
Police then found a male with several stab wounds to his head and chest. He was brought to hospital by the ambulance service.
Officers then received reports that a man with a knife made off in the direction of Amelia Street where he stabbed a second man.
Emergencies services attended and the second man received treatment from an ambulance crew for a wound to his upper chest.
Today's Headlines
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub
'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears
Date fixed | Gemma O'Doherty's appeal against public order convictions to be heard in October
Video shows man with gun at scene of Copenhagen mall shooting in Denmark
Dutch Courage | Irish man arrested for throwing bricks at six restaurants in Amsterdam