Man (27) charged after police officers injured in patrol car ramming in Co Tyrone
The PSNI confirmed the man has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after two PSNI officers were injured on Monday when their patrol car was rammed in Co Tyrone.
The PSNI confirmed the man has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Read more
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Police were trying to stop the vehicle in Aughnacloy which was being driven erratically in the Tullyvar Road area at about 3.50am.
The black Nissan X Trail was spotted a short time later in the Ravella Road area, when it rammed into the patrol car.
The PSNI confirmed two officers were treated for minor injuries following the incident.
Today's Headlines
much needed | New shop to open for the people of Creeslough weeks after explosion tragedy
'vicious attack' | Brute (21) jailed for three years after beating partner so badly she was ‘unrecognisable’
fury-ous | Boxing heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury still banned from entering US
Halloween haul | Two men quizzed after drugs worth more than €100,000 seized in Cobh, Co Cork
Lump sum | Over 600,000 families to receive double Child Benefit this week in Budget boost
Sky's the limit | Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin don matching retro airline uniforms for Halloween
Tragic collision | Woman dies, two children and man injured in two-car crash in Co Limerick
Attempted murder | Dublin man charged with botched shooting of notorious gangster Gary ‘The Canary’ Carey
Dangerous driving | Man (27) charged after police officers injured in patrol car ramming in Co Tyrone
deepest condolences | Cervical cancer campaigner Lynsey Bennett’s funeral told ‘everything she did was for her kids’