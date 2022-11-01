Dangerous driving | 

Man (27) charged after police officers injured in patrol car ramming in Co Tyrone

The PSNI confirmed the man has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Stock image (PA)© PA

Christopher LeebodyBelfast Telegraph

A 27-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after two PSNI officers were injured on Monday when their patrol car was rammed in Co Tyrone.

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police were trying to stop the vehicle in Aughnacloy which was being driven erratically in the Tullyvar Road area at about 3.50am.

The black Nissan X Trail was spotted a short time later in the Ravella Road area, when it rammed into the patrol car.

The PSNI confirmed two officers were treated for minor injuries following the incident.


