Man (26) punched brother in Dublin’s Ilac Centre in dispute over mother’s will

Christopher Brennan pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to his brother, Joseph Brennan

Christopher Brennan of Reuben Avenue, Rialto was charged with assault

A man has been spared jail for beating up his brother amid a family dispute over their mother’s will that “got out of hand”.

Christopher Brennan (26) punched his brother in a city centre phone shop before throwing him to the ground and continuing to strike him.

Judge Bryan Smyth, sitting at Dublin District Court, gave him a six-month suspended prison sentence.

Brennan, a father-of-two, of Reuben Avenue, Rialto, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to his brother, Joseph Brennan, at the Ilac Centre in October, 2020.

The court heard the victim had been in a phone shop when he received a punch from behind. When he turned around, it was his brother, Christopher Brennan, who shouted “extremely offensive words” at him.

Brennan continued to assault his brother outside the store, throwing him to the floor and attempting to punch him while he was on the ground.

The victim suffered a mild concussion as well as bruising to his scalp and face.

Brennan, who had no previous convictions, entered his plea earlier.

When the case came back before the court, his lawyer said the assault was not pre-meditated.

A family dispute had been going on for a number of years because “wishes expressed by his late mother in her will, he believed, weren’t adhered to”, he said.

There were three brothers in the family. Brennan was the eldest and another brother was in court with him.

“He accepts he did wrong,” Brennan’s lawyer said.

“He acknowledges that this family dispute over the years has got out of hand.”

Brennan “now wants to get on with his life” and appreciated the upset that was caused on the day, when a child was present.

“He’s very contrite,” the lawyer said.

Judge Smyth said a prison sentence was “probably warranted” but given what was said in mitigation, he suspended it for a year.