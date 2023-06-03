Man (26) appears in court charged with murder of Catherine Henry in Dundalk
Luke Donnelly, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison
A man charged with the murder of 62 year old Catherine Henry, whose body was found in Bridge Street, Dundalk last Wednesday appeared before a special sitting Dundalk District Court yesterday evening.
Luke Donnelly, 26, of no fixed abode was remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison to appear at Dundalk District Court by video-link on Wednesday June 7.
Detective Sergeant Noel Mohan gave evidence of arresting the accused, who was wearing a grey tracksuit and white trainers, on Friday June 2 at 8.19pm and charging him at Dundalk Garda Station at 8.52pm.
The accused was cautioned but made to replay to the charge.
As the charge related to murder, Dt Sgt Mohan said he was asking for the accused to be remanded in custody.
Solicitor Ms Aimee McCumiskey applied for legal aid for the accused and handed a statement of means into court.
She also requested that her client receive the appropriate psychiatric and medical attention in custody.
Remanding the accused in custody to Coverhill Prison, Judge Gerard Jones recommended that he receive the appropriate medical supervision.
Today's Headlines
suspicious | Rioters filmed attacking police during security alert in Derry
REMANDED | Man (26) appears in court charged with murder of Catherine Henry in Dundalk
CLOCK TICKING | Dissident chief Carl Reilly ‘settling scores’ ahead of prison term, sources claim
HAND ACTION | Jamie Dornan gives the peace sign on set of The Tourist in Co Wicklow
final vow | Erik ten Hag refuses to pile pressure on his players in FA Cup final
'hammer attack' | Finglas man accused of ‘bundling’ teen into car boot during attack bailed
'oppression' | Enoch Burke spends last day of term outside school that sacked him as fines near €90k
'huge thanks' | Sinn Fein TD Eoin Ó Broin hails ‘real patriots’ of Beaumont Hospital from stroke ward
medical emergency | Irish woman (57) airlifted to hospital after falling while out walking in Spain
cigs seized | €3.8m worth of smuggled smokes sniffed out by detector dog Milo in Dublin Port