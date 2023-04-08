Man (26) appears in Belfast court accused of ‘vicious’ murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick

Investigators gathered evidence that Shamel had been in contact with Ms Ibram ‘arranging a sexual exchange’ and she provided him her address

A man appeared in a Belfast court today accused of the “vicious and frenzied” knife murder of a woman in Limerick.

Appearing at Belfast Magistrates Court by videolink from custody and speaking through an interpreter, 26-year-old Habib Shamel confirmed that he understood the single charge against him, accusing him of the murder of Geila Ibram on 4 April this year.

A detective told the court he believed he could connect Shamel, of no fixed adresss, to the charge, adding that police were objecting to bail due to the risk of flight and the alleged killer posing a “real danger to the safety of the public”.

He outlined that around 13.30 on Tuesday afternoon, gardai “were notified of a female who has been identified as Geila Ibram “had been killed through numerous stab wounds of a vicious and frenzied nature”.

Investigators gathered evidence that Shamel had been in contact with Ms Ibram “arranging a sexual exchange” and she provided him her address.

“CCTV then shows the defendant entering the property at 13.28 and he leaves one minute and 52 seconds later and during the period, the victim was stabbed numerous times,” said the officer.

According to the police case, Shamel left the scene and went to Limerick hospital where he was treated for injuries to his hand and he then took a bus north, dumping his identity documents with a friend in Dublin on the way.

Arriving in Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday, Shamel was arrested in the Malone area of south Belfast and during interviews, “the defendant made numerous admissions” relating to being at the flat, how his hand was injured and travelling to Belfast.

Meanwhile, a post mortem report showed that 27-year-old Ibram had sustained stab wounds to her neck, face and abdomen.

The officer confirmed to prosecuting counsel David McNeill that Shamel has no links to NI, arrived in Dublin from Afghanistan in 2020 and claimed asylum.

Defence solicitor Louise McLoughlin submitted that with a clear record and no travel documents to enable any flight, that Shamel could be granted bail.

“He is religious and follows strict observances to each prayer time,” said the lawyer.

Describing how Shamel prays at sunset and sunrise, cleanses himself after each prayer session and follows Ramadan fasting rules, “should he be confined into a prison setting, the prison service would not be able to fully facilitate his religious observances”.

Describing the murder as a “very grave offence” with a “reasonably strong prosecution case,” District Judge John Meehan refused bail due to the risk of further offences and the risk of flight.

Remanding Shamel into custody, he adjourned the case to 2 May.