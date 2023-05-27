Man (26) accused of burning and punching heavily pregnant partner

Caolan Quinn appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody on Saturday

An alleged domestic abuser has appeared in court accused of burning, punching and holding his heavily pregnant partner prisoner.

Caolan Quinn appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody on Saturday.

The 26-year-old confirmed that he understood the five charges against him, alleged to have been committed between May 21 and 24.

Quinn, from Carlisle Square in Belfast, is accused of attempting to inflict GBH with intent, intimidation, false imprisonment, assault and a domestic abuse offence by pursuing conduct likely to cause physical or psychological harm.

According to the police case, the seven months pregnant complainant was with Quinn when he “started an argument about dropping charges made previously.”

Reading from the case summary, District Judge Peter Magill outlined how Quinn “called her inappropriate names … she said she would not drop them. He punched her to the right side of her head three times, lifted a hot iron and pressed it to her arm several times causing burns.”

A detective constable, who testified that he believed he could connect Quinn to each of the charges, handed up copies of photographs of the burns.

District Judge Magill said “there are clear marks of injury to her arm.”

Accused of keeping the pregnant complainant prisoner for four days, Quinn allegedly “locked the door and would not allow her to leave and pushed her to stop her from leaving.”

Quinn declared: “I swear I’m totally innocent, I have not done anything, I didn’t do that there,” claiming that while the victim is burned, “she burned herself on the cooker making curry.”

But the judge said: “If she got that from the hob, she must’ve held her arm against it more than once.”

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott told the court that according to Quinn “there is no iron in the flat,” adding that during interviews he made the case that “at all times she was free to leave.”

District Judge Magill said while he was not trying the case, “the allegations are of the utmost seriousness…in all the circumstances I’m afraid that he would commit further offences, particularly in regard to this injured party who needs, it would appear, protection.”

“The only way that can be done adequately will be to remand him into custody,” said the judge, who adjourned the case to June 20.