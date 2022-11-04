Man (24) charged with murder of his three siblings in Tallaght is remanded in custody
Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in the early hours of September 4.
A 24-MAN-OLD man charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght has been remanded in continuing custody.
Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of September 4.
Gardai from Tallaght station, supported by armed detectives and members of an armed support unit, responded. During a stand-off, officers used non-lethal devices to effect an arrest.
They charged Andy Cash, also from Rossfield Avenue, with the three murders, and he was remanded in custody by a late special sitting of the district court on September 5.
An order was made for him to have a psychological assessment in prison.
He has appeared again at Cloverhill District Court and was further remanded in custody to appear again on December 1. A book of evidence has to be completed by the DPP.
During his previous hearing, Garda Rob Whitty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said he charged the accused with three counts of murder.
"His reply to the charge after caution was 'no comment' to each charge, and he was handed a true copy of each charge sheet," Garda Whitty had said.
The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case which requires a High Court application.
