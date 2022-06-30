Man (24) charged over €320k cocaine seizure had ‘tick list’, court hears

The court also heard that gardaí also recovered €3,500 cash, weighing scales, a cutting knife, bagging material "and other paraphernalia".

A 24-YEAR-OLD Dublin man charged over a €322,000 cocaine seizure had a phone with a "tick list of amounts owed", a court has heard.

Mark Kelly of Ashfield Court, Mulhuddart, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday evening and has been held on €2,000 bail.

He was charged with possessing 4.6kg of cocaine for sale or supply on Wednesday.

Objecting to bail, Garda Declan Meehan told Judge Brendan Toale that gardaí had a warrant and searched Mr Kelly's home. The cocaine worth €322,000 was allegedly found in Mr Kelly's bedroom.

The court also heard that gardaí also recovered €3,500 cash, weighing scales, a cutting knife, bagging material "and other paraphernalia".

A phone had a "tick list of amounts owed" and "threats for payment; otherwise, a house would be burned down".

The garda said the accused claimed he was under threat to hold the drugs.

He agreed with defence solicitor Paddy McGarry that Mr Kelly had no prior criminal convictions. However, he feared the accused was a flight risk.

Pleading for bail, the solicitor said there was no mention of his client leaving the jurisdiction.

Mr McGarry said his client was a level seven graduate and wished to continue his education. He was also about to start a job in operational support, and the solicitor added, he would abide by conditions.

Judge Toale set bail in his bond of €2,000 but required a €500 cash lodgement.

He remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday for directions from the DPP.

On release, he must provide gardaí with a new phone number and be contactable at all times, sign on daily at a local garda station and surrender his passport.

Legal aid was granted.