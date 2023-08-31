Man (22) pleads guilty to killing Irish dad-of-two during row at Manchester home

Stephen Owusu (22) pleaded guilty to the killing days before he was due to go on trial accused of murder

A man has pleaded guilty to killing his Irish housemate during a row at their south Manchester home last year.

Thomas Murphy (42), originally from Ballyagran, Limerick, was found dead inside the house on Beverly Road in Fallowfield on the evening of Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The father-of-two had been living in Manchester for several years but regularly travelled back to Ireland for visits.

Stephen Owusu (22) pleaded guilty to the killing days before he was due to go on trial accused of murder.

He had denied murder but instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter, on the grounds of diminished responsibility, at Manchester Crown Court.

Owusu's guilty plea was deemed acceptable by prosecutors following reports into his mental health, and they will not now pursue a trial on the murder allegation.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a judge has now scheduled Owusu's sentencing hearing for October.

Judge John Potter told Owusu he had pleaded guilty to the offence of unlawful killing, “an extremely serious offence”.

The judge said he would consider what the appropriate sentence should be, “when I have read many reports about you and heard evidence from an eminent consultant psychiatrist about you”.

The judge added that only at that stage will he decide what sentence Owusu should receive, before remanding him in custody.

One local said Mr Murphy was from a "quiet" family and it was "deplorable" what had happened to him.

Mr Murphy is survived by his parents Rose and Joe, brothers Darragh and Padraigh, daughters Darcey and Lily and their mother Sarah, as well as other relatives and friends in both Ireland and the UK.

He was buried at Colmanswell Cemetery funeral Mass at St Michael's Church, Ballyagran last October.