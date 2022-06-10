Man (22) accused of violent drug debt extortion and dealing cannabis through social media

A DUBLIN man accused of violent drug debt extortion and dealing cannabis online through Instagram has been denied bail.

Gardai arrested Jordan Duff (22) a father of one with an address at Cappagh Road, Finglas, as part of Operation Fógra.

It is an ongoing investigation into intimidation in north Dublin.

He appeared at Dublin District Court yesterday charged with demanding money with menaces, assault causing harm, cannabis possession and supply, burglary and criminal damage.

Garda Alan Clarke told the court Mr Duff "made no reply to any of the charges".

He objected to bail due to witness intimidation fears.

The officer alleged that the case stemmed from “attempts to recoup drug debts” from a man or people connected to him, including his partner’s 80-year-old father.

A contested bail hearing was told the accused went to the partner's family home on December 4.

The man who allegedly owed him money for drugs, worth less than €1,000, saw him coming, “recognised him and fled”.

It was claimed Mr Duff tried to gain entry and attacked the man's girlfriend at the front door. Allegedly, he then "smashed up" her elderly father's car.

On January 18, the man with the debt was at Dublin's O'Connell Street when he was allegedly "accosted by the defendant and assaulted".

According to the victim's account, there were demands for payment and threats, "I'll burn down your house".

Gardai believed the victim had bought drugs from an Instagram account.

They searched Mr Duff's home on Wednesday.

It was alleged he was caught "red-handed" throwing shopping bags which contained about €10,000 worth of cannabis out a window.

The investigating officer told the court that gardai believed Mr Duff owned the Instagram account.

Gardai obtained a warrant to download texts and voice messages from the account.

Garda Clarke told the court directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions needed to be obtained, but it was expected the case would be sent to a higher court.

Pleading for bail, the defence solicitor said his client should have a chance to be released with conditions pending his trial.

He argued that there was no evidence of an imminent threat as most of the alleged incidents mentioned happened five or six months ago.

He said his client worked full time and was in a relationship with his partner, who came to court to support his bail application and an offer to lodge €1,700.

He also agreed to stay out of the Portmarnock and Malahide areas and sign on daily at a garda station.

Mr Duff, who has not yet indicated a plea, begged the court to be released, saying he wanted to be home with his family.

However, refusing bail, Judge Kelly held that the garda had established the grounds to object to bail.

She granted Mr Duff legal aid and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on June 16.