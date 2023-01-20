Man (21) who bought cocaine off the ‘darknet’ to sell is jailed for 18 months

Justin Gethins said the accused admitted paying €5,500 for the drugs.

A 21 year old Sligo man was sentenced to one year and six months in prison by Judge Keenan Johnson at Sligo Circuit Court for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Justin Gethins of Langan Drive, Cranmore, Sligo was charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Langan Drive on November 21st 2020.

On the same date and at the same location, the defendant was further charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply.

Garda Eamonn McDonnell had outlined the evidence, led by State Prosecutor Mr Leo Mulrooney with State Solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh.

Gda McDonnell said the accused said he paid €5,500 for the drugs.

He made full admissions with everything bar the dark web purchasing accepted.

Mr Keith O’Grady BL instructed by Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor) said his client was and remains under threat.

He said his client had one previous conviction for possession in the district court.

There was clean urine analysis and an updated Probation Report.

Mr O’Grady said his client has done every single thing positively. He has gone to addiction counselling and the Probation Report which was very comprehensive said there was huge engagement from him.

He was hoping to start a third level course.

He said this man has dealt with his problems and the evidence was there he is now clean.

Mr O’Grady said everything was going one way.

Judge Johnson said the position was the accused was found with drugs to the value of €15,254. He said he was buying off the dark net and admitted the drugs were his for selling.

Judge Johnson said because what drugs do to society and the issues they cause the court has to take a strong view to impose sentence to deter others.

He said drugs are the absolute scourge on society and especially young people.

He said there was significant mitigating factors in the case and he was reducing sentence of seven years and six months to five years, He was taking into account the strenuous efforts of the accused and suspended three years and six months for five years.

He ordered him to enter a bond to keep the peace and be under the supervision of the Probation Service.