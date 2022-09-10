Man (21) jailed for two months after selling items stolen from car on social media

Alex Payne Craven told the court he didn’t want another opportunity to engage with the Probation Service

Judge McKiernan said she didn't think a custodial sentence was appropriate, but she had no other option.

A 21-year-old man who used social media to sell items which had been stolen from a car has been sentenced to two months imprisonment after he said he didn’t want another opportunity to engage with the Probation Service.

Alex Payne Craven, with an address at the time at Windsor Lodge, North Road, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing stolen property at Windsor Lodge on a date unknown between 21 January and 12 February 2021.

Evidence was presented that at 9.13am on 21 January 2021 it was reported to gardaí that a Kia Sportage had been broken into at Shamrock Villas, Ballymakenny Road during the early hours. Property worth €605 was taken.

The owner subsequently saw the stolen goods for sale.

It was discovered Mr Payne Craven used Facebook Marketplace to sell the items, with the profile ‘Alex Hutch’. A search warrant was obtained, and he was arrested and questioned.

He admitted selling all the property. The court heard that the person who bought the property, not knowing it was stolen, was contacted by gardaí and it was recovered.

There were no previous convictions.

Solicitor Eleanor Kelly said during a previous hearing that her client was originally from Coolock. He grew up in care and then fell in with a bad crowd on turning 18. He dropped out of a Culinary Arts course in DIT.

Payne Craven moved to Drogheda two years ago and homeless services placed him in B&B accommodation. He had been moving between Drogheda, Dublin and Cavan and had experienced periods of homelessness.

He had tried to rekindle a relationship with his parents.

At Drogheda Court on 5 September the defendant instructed that he didn’t want to engage with the Probation Service and felt that time in custody ‘might help him get his mind straight’.

There was an unfavourable probation report and Payne Craven told Judge McKiernan that he didn’t want another chance.

‘I don’t think I will be able to engage (with the probation service). I think custody is the thing for me at the moment.’

The judge said she didn’t agree.

The accused continued that he had been going to The Red Door Project for a month.

‘I went there six times, but it didn’t help me. I’m taking tablets.

‘I’m living in a friend’s house. I’m all over the place, to be honest.’

Judge McKiernan said she didn’t think custody was the answer and when the defendant reiterated that he didn’t want to engage with the Probation Service he was remanded in custody to Dundalk Court on 7 September for sentence via video link.

On the adjourned date the judge recalled she had put this case back on a number of occasions because of Alex Payne Craven’s age and the fact he had no previous convictions.

It was unfortunate he hadn’t dealt with services. He got an opportunity to reconsider his position.

Judge McKiernan said there was no other option but a custodial sentence.

It was a very serious matter to break into a car and then advertise the items for sale.

Other charges stemming from separate incidents, including public order and theft of perfume, were taken into consideration.