Man (20s) due in court over drug-related intimidation in North Dublin

Drug-related intimidation occurs when a criminal or criminals allege that a sum of money is owed as a result of a drug debt

A man in his 20s is due before the Dublin District Court this morning to face charges in connection with ongoing investigations into drug related intimidation in the North Dublin area.

He is expected to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing as part of Operation Fógra, the Garda response to Drug Related Intimidation (DRI) in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The operation was launched as part of the Garda National Strategy under Operation Tara to combat drug related intimidation which gardai say is a major source of community harm and fear in the DMR and a “sinister motive for various forms of criminality”.

The operation is based on two pillars including a harm reduction victim centred approach and information enabled policing informing operational responses.

“The objectives of Operation Fógra are to support communities, increase frontline awareness of DRI and enhance collaboration,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Drug-related intimidation occurs when a criminal or criminals allege that a sum of money is owed as a result of a drug debt.

Intimidation can take the form of threats (including threats of physical violence), and physical violence, damage to property.

A garda spokesperson previously said: “If you or someone you know is experiencing drug-related intimidation, there is help and support available.

"The Drug Related Intimidation Programme responds to the needs of persons who use drugs and family members experiencing drug related intimidation.”

They added: “An Garda Síochána is determined to support victims of drug related intimidation and to bring offenders before the courts.

“If you are the victim of drug related intimidation, the first thing you should do is seek advice to identify your options.

“Victims should be aware that payment of money can in many instances increase the pressure and threats being made to victims from criminals seeking to extort money. The Drug Related Intimidation Inspector and Operation Fógra team are available to provide advice to you.”