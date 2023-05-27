Man (20s) due in court following fatal assault in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

The victim, who was originally a Polish national, was attacked in a downstairs area of the house in Westbury Woods

A man is due in court this afternoon following the fatal assault of a man in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford on Thursday evening.

Gardaí have charged a man, in his 20s, who was arrested following the incident and quizzed at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

The victim, who was originally a Polish national, was attacked in a downstairs area of the house in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

A knife which is suspected of being used in the incident has been recovered by gardai and is being forensically examined.

The suspect is due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court at 3.30pm.

“Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault on a man that occurred in County Wexford on the evening of Thursday, May 25,” gardai said.

“At approximately 8pm, Gardaí received reports of an unresponsive male with serious injuries at a residence at Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body remains at the scene this morning.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later today.

Earlier, garda said that a full investigation is currently being conducted at Enniscorthy Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO).

“A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed and will keep the family informed of this investigation.

The residence at Westbury Woods remains preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.