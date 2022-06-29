Man (20s) due in court after petrol bomb attack on busy south Dublin pub

It is understood that a man walked into the venue and threw the petrol bomb inside before fleeing the scene

A man is due in court this morning after a petrol bomb was thrown inside a busy south Dublin pub.

Gardai said the man, in his 20s, had been arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged incident of criminal damage to a licensed premises on Loughlinstown Drive, Co Dublin on Saturday, June 18.

He has now been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dun Laoghaire District Court at 10.30am.

Earlier it had been reported that gardaí were seeking witnesses after a man threw a petrol bomb inside the Lough Inn Pub in Loughlinstown shortly after midnight on Saturday, 18 June while groups of patrons, including a hen party, were socialising inside.

It is understood that a man walked into the venue and threw the petrol bomb inside before fleeing the scene. A video of the aftermath of the incident, which shows customers scrambling to put out flames, is circulating on social media.

No injuries were reported but the pub’s interior was damaged in the attack.

A garda spokesperson had earlier said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

“Any person who was on Loughlinstown Drive and surrounding areas between 11.30pm on Friday night and 12.30am on Saturday morning and who noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact gardaí.

“Similarly, any road users who were in the area at this time and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda Station on 01 666 5900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

A DJ playing at the pub posted on social media about the incident, saying: “Gigging away, happy in Loughlinstown, a big hen night on. Some guy runs in and throws a petrol bomb at the bar. Place was in flames, smoke and screams. Barman got it out eventually with a fire extinguisher. Pub was full of people.”