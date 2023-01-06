Man (20s) due in court after €1m cannabis bust in Dundalk
Gardaí conducted a search on the Ecco Road shortly before 4pm on January 3
A man who was arrested in connection with the seizure of €1m worth of cannabis in Dundalk is due before the courts this morning.
The man, in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday, January 3 after gardaí conducted a search on the Ecco Road, Dundalk, shortly before 4pm.
Read more
During the course of the search 50kg of suspected cannabis herb was discovered.
The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Cavan District Court this morning, at 10.30am.
Gardai said earlier that all drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.
Investigations ongoing.
Today's Headlines
custody remand | Two men appear in court charged with murder of Mahamud Ilyas (22) found wrapped in a carpet
garda probe | Farmer who threw excrement at TDs says, ‘Someone had to speak up to them’
new year miracle | Beloved dog returned to owners after nine days lost in forest
lifer loose | Police remain tight-lipped on efforts to catch on-the-run killer living in Meath
double down | Teacher Enoch Burke shows up at school for second day in a row after Christmas break in defiance of a court order
street haul | Man (30s) quizzed after more than €300k worth of cannabis and cash seized in Cork City
sugar dump | Irish contestant first candidate to be ‘fired’ in latest series of The Apprentice
charged | Man (20s) due in court after €1m cannabis bust in Dundalk
'soul murder' | Gay Irish priest says Pope Benedict’s homophobic teachings had ‘devastating consequences’
not fare | Number of Dublin buses forced to divert routes after glass door is smashed