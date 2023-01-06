Man (20s) due in court after €1m cannabis bust in Dundalk

Gardaí conducted a search on the Ecco Road shortly before 4pm on January 3

A man who was arrested in connection with the seizure of €1m worth of cannabis in Dundalk is due before the courts this morning.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday, January 3 after gardaí conducted a search on the Ecco Road, Dundalk, shortly before 4pm.

During the course of the search 50kg of suspected cannabis herb was discovered.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Cavan District Court this morning, at 10.30am.

Gardai said earlier that all drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

Investigations ongoing.