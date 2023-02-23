Man (20s) charged over cannabis, cocaine and ketamine seizures worth over €480k
Gardaí were led to locations in Meath and North Dublin after cannabis worth an estimated €20k was found in a car on a busy street in the capital.
A man has been charged in connection to drug seizures worth almost €500k.
They stopped and searched the car on Mayor Street Lower on Tuesday afternoon, uncovering the drugs and €6,500 in cash.
Follow-up searches in Meath and North Dublin led to further seizures of cannabis, cocaine and ketamine worth an estimated €460,000 this week. The total haul is estimated to be worth over €480,000.
Drug paraphernalia was also seized and the drugs have been brought to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
The man in his late 20s– who was arrested at the scene of the traffic stop and brought to Store Street Garda Station – has now been charged in relation to the seizures.
He is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon at 4.30pm.
A garda spokesperson said the seizure was carried out as part of Operation Tara, a strategy aiming to tackle drug trafficking networks and disrupt the supply, sale, distribution, importation and production of controlled drugs.
