Man (20s) charged following armed robbery of shop and vehicle theft in Dublin
A man had entered the shop on Marsfield Avenue at approximately 6.40pm armed with a knife
A man is due in court following the armed robbery of a shop in North Dublin last week.
The man, in his 20s was arrested and charged in connection with the incident in Dublin 13 on August 8.
A man had entered the store on Marsfield Avenue at approximately 6.40pm armed with a knife.
He left the scene in a vehicle “which was subject to an unauthorised taking” in Dublin 13 days earlier on August 5.
“The male was arrested by gardaí in connection with these incidents and detained at a garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” a garda spokesperson said.
“He has since been charged and expected to appear this morning at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2 today, Tuesday, August 15. Investigations are ongoing.”